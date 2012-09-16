Origin Myth and History

The true origins of the Church of the Lawgiver are lost in a fog of myth and dogma, and likely one of false history as well. Scholars can state with confidence only that the Church was already firmly entrenched in Nova Vaasa when the land first emerged from the Mists in 682 BC. Written proclamations and prohibitions from officials in the Church can be traced to this year, and records from neighboring lands first show references to the Iron Faith? at this time. Prior to this, the only extant source for historical information on the Church is the Church itself, and it comes as no surprise that the Church offers a rosy view of its past actions and accomplishments.

The Church claims that it was the first faith and remains the only true faith. It traces its origins to a land known as Torverden (Fair World?), the world from which Nova Vaasans claim their land originally came. According to the Church, Torverden was created by the Lawgiver over the course of three days. On the first day, the Lawgiver created the earth itself; on the second, He created the life upon it, including the first men and women; on the third, He created the Heavens, to provide Him a throne from which to oversee his creation. From this throne, the Lawgiver selected one man, who stood apart from the rest for his strength of purpose and sense of justice, to be His intermediary and the executor of His Divine Will. He named this man Førstregel ("First Ruler"), then whispered His own Holy Name into Førstregels ear. Upon hearing the Lawgivers Name, Førstregel became enlightened. Førstregel recorded his new understanding of the Lawgiver and His Will into two holy texts called The Truth of Iron and The Fetters of Bronze. The Lawgiver made Førstregel king over the First People and head of the Church, and Torverden was a paradise of unity and law.

Naturally, a fall from grace was imminent. After Førstregels death at the ripe age of 500, the Lawgivers Code, as set down in The Truth of Iron, dictated that his eldest son Tilbyde ascend to the vacated throne. Unfortunately, 36 of Førstregels other sons rebelled against this holy law. Because of their wicked selfishness, Torverden was torn by war and bloodshed, and the First People became deaf and blind to the Lawgivers Will. As is recorded in the third holy text of the Faith, The Black Trials, the people polluted their minds with teachings of rebellion and disobedience. They polluted their souls with offerings to servile spirits and imaginary gods. They polluted their bodies with men, women and the beasts of the field. Thus was purity forever forsaken. The First People descended into degeneracy and iniquity, culminating in Tilbydes murder and sacrifice to the false god Mytteri. With this tragic crime, the Lawgiver passed the First Judgment, separating lands and nations, confounding speech, and cursing the First People with fallen forms to match their fallen souls. In doing so, He proclaimed, "I have passed Judgment for the first time. It shall happen twice more. Afterward shall come an end."

After the First Judgment, the First People were a people no more. They had been divided into numerous nations, cultures, and races. According to the Church, each race was given a form to match its crimes. “Those who reached above themselves” were cursed with stunted forms and became dwarves, gnomes and halflings. Those who “lent a ready ear to false doctrines and lacked the strength to resist” were cursed with pointed ears and delicate frames, becoming elves. The truly wicked were given the hideous forms of goblinkind. Those who became humans as we know them today were considered the closest to righteousness. They lost some of the beauty and strength of the First People, but were not cursed with obvious disfigurements.

The transformed world was henceforth known as Faldverden, the “Fallen World.” Faldverden persisted in strife for thousands of years, with the scattered pockets of the Church trying desperately to restore order, stability and adherence to the Lawgivers doctrines to the many nations. With the Church weakened and disunited, this struggle proved impossible. Save for a few isolated pockets, the world remained faithless and chaotic.

The rise of Højplads, broadly recorded in the history of Nova Vaasa, restored the Church of the Lawgiver to a position of power and prominence on Faldverden. It was a position the Church enjoyed for centuries, until the day of the Second Judgment when, according to Church authorities, the Lawgiver wrenched Nova Vaasa from Faldverden and cast it into Falskverden, the “False World,” better known as Ravenloft. Exactly what crime prompted the Second Judgment has never been determined — the Church simply points to a general descent into license and liberality. Why Nova Vaasa, alone of the nations of Faldverden, was chosen to suffer this fate also remains unexplained, but most within the Church believe that Nova Vaasa was the only nation worth saving. The other countries, they believe, were cast into the Hell of Slaves, a netherworld of ceaseless toil for those who flout their rightful position in life.

The Church immediately attempted to spread its influence to other domains in Ravenloft, but met with no appreciable success until the appearance of Hazlan, which accepted the religion with astonishing swiftness. The Church has enjoyed no comparable success since and has a minimal following outside Hazlan and Nova Vaasa.

The faithful of the Church live in fear of the Lawgivers next Judgments. According to the Churchs holy texts, there will be a Third and then a Final Judgment, when the world will be destroyed and all unworthy souls will be doomed to an eternity of torture in the Hell of Slaves. Some within the Church believe that the Grand Conjunction was the Third Judgment. For this faction, only the Final Judgment awaits. This is not the official view of the Church, which claims instead that the Lawgiver intervened to save the world from Mytteris attempt to destroy it.

Doctrine

The doctrine of the Lawgiver is explained in five holy texts: The Truth of Iron, The Fetters of Bronze, The Black Trials, Crimson Faith and The Book of Stone. The Truth of Iron lays out principles of government and moral behavior, while the complementary Fetters of Bronze details laws and punishments. The Black Trials delivers a mythic pseudo-history relating the creation and fall of humanity, while Crimson Faith discusses theology and cosmology. The Book of Stone is a collection of prophecies, proverbs and allegories.

The Lawgiver himself has many titles, including the Iron Tyrant and the Divine Emperor, but he is never named; it is held that since the First Judgment mortals have been too impure to withstand the full might and glory of the Lawgivers true name. Church iconography depicts the Lawgiver as a powerful warrior fully clad in intimidating plate armor, revealing no hint of the being within. He wields an iron spear in one hand and a bronze whip in the other. Images that deviate from this standard are deemed heretical and destroyed.

At the heart of the Churchs beliefs is an unswerving dedication to order and law and to the rightness of the established order. The Church holds that all evil comes from Mytteri, or “Rebellion,” a malevolent force that is often personified as an evil anti-god. Mytteri is a seen as a nihilistic, solipsistic malignancy that drives individuals to destroy the natural order in the name of self-interest and self-gratification. The Church considers rebellion against established authority a deadly sin. Only if the Lawgivers Mandate is formerly withdrawn can a regime be lawfully toppled. Of course, the Church claims the sole capacity to recognize when the Mandate is withdrawn.

From the Churchs perspective, a good government is one of absolute centralized authority, for it is governments duty to punish the wicked and encourage right behavior. The ideal government would be a theocracy controlled by the Church, but the Churchs own doctrine forbids the clergy from overthrowing existing regimes to place themselves in power.

The Church officially views arcane magic as the agent of Mytteri, and thus its practice is punishable by death in most cases. Lately, this tenet has caused a severe schism within the Church, as the Hazlani branch would prefer to see the prohibition on arcane magic removed entirely, and Pave Vatsisk has quietly ignored all commands to stamp out the practice of “witchcraft” within the Hazlani Church. His personal views aside, Vatsisk can hardly persecute arcane spellcasters in Hazlan without attracting the ire of Hazlik. Given the Red Wizards noted ruthlessness, Vatsisk cannot likely be convinced to toe the official line.

A second issue of contention within the Church relates to appearances. The First Judgment is believed to be a persistent one. Thus, the unrighteous can still be cursed with forms to match their deeds. Those who suffer from disfiguring diseases are shunned, while transformative curses such as vampirism or lycanthropy are believed to befall only the supremely wicked. Calibans are held to be evil from birth and are swiftly put to death. This viewpoint has made the Mulan practice of tattooing an uncomfortable one for the Nova Vaasan Church. From the Nova Vaasan perspective, tattooing or other bodily modifications are tantamount to proclaiming ones degeneracy. This cultural difference further strains relations between the two halves of the Church.

Hierarchy and Terminology

The Iron Faith is organized along strict hierarchical lines. At the top of the hierarchy is the Himmelsk Naeve (“Divine Fist”), the ultimate authority over the entire Iron Faith, who resides in Kantora. The current Himmelsk Naeve is Pieter Jergaar. The Himmelsk Naeve is served by two Paves, one in Hazlan and one in Nova Vaasa, each of whom wields ultimate religious authority within his respective domain. Currently Stavroz Vatsisk is the Pave of Hazlan, while Lod Ragnaar is the Pave of Nova Vaasa. Vatsisk enjoys a much greater degree of freedom and impunity than Ragnaar, thanks to his comparative distance from the Churchs central authority.

Below each Pave are the aerkebiskops, each of whom is given authority over a geographical region within a domain. Hazlan and Nova Vaasa each host four aerkebiskops. The aerkebiskops in Nova Vaasa reside in Liara, Kantora, Bergovitsa and Arbora. Each aerkebiskop is served by a group of biskops, who in turn have authority over numerous dommers, who perform most of the administrative duties within the church. Kontors preside over individual fanes and perform the actual worship ceremonies.

Existing parallel to the Church hierarchy are four recognized orders, each given a special duty within the Church and answerable only to the Himmelsk Naeve and Paves in performing of that duty. The monastic Kunduktørs (“Guardians”) have the holy duty of watching over the deceased faithful, acting as caretakers of the fanes tombs and graveyards. Kunduktørs take vows of silence so as not to disturb their charges. When not directly watching over the dead, they study the nature of death itself, seeking to understand the hidden truths of this most final judgment and universal law. Hazlani Kunduktørs originated the heresy that the Lawgiver died in the Great Upheaval, leaving nothing but an empty shell of dictates and titles.

The Gudkædes (“God-chains”) are a military order, charged with the defense of the Church and the destruction of its enemies. Though they train constantly, thanks to disuse the Gudkædes have undeniably grown a bit softer and rustier than they were in the orders prime.

The Jernspørgsmålers (“Iron Inquisitors”) are, as their name suggests, responsible for rooting out heretics and traitors within the Church body. The Jernspørgsmålers act as police, judges, and executioners. Even the guiltless cannot help but fear their attention, especially because most Inquisitors hide their membership in the order.

The Didakti (“Teachers”) are an odd organization that works closely with the Iron Inquisition; like the Inquisitors, the Didakti keep their affiliation secret. The duty of the Didakti is to weed out the weak and uncertain within the Church, those who have not yet strayed but are in danger of doing so. The Didakti study wickedness and evil as their holy duty, and seek to tempt their fellow faithful into apostasy and unrighteousness. Those who succumb are given over to the Inquisitors.

Worshippers

The Lawgiver

Symbol: An iron spear bound in bronze coils.

Alignment: Lawful evil or lawful neutral. Those of authority in the Churchs hierarchy are almost uniformly lawful evil. Lawful neutral worshippers are often seen as “liberal” or “permissive” by their peers and are unlikely to climb high in the ranks of the Church.

Domains: Bindings, Death, Evil, Law, Scrutiny, War. The Bindings and Scrutiny domains are unique to clerics of the Lawgiver. Law and Bindings are the favored domains of the majority of the Churchs clerics. The Death domain is popular

among the Kunduktørs, the War domain is highly favored by the Gudkædes, the Scrutiny domain is common among the Inquisitors, and the Evil domain is almost entirely the province of the Didakti.

Favored Weapon: Whip. Clerics who select the War domain can select the flail (light or heavy) instead.

Clerics of the Lawgiver pray for their spells at noon, when the light of day leaves them most fully exposed to the Lawgivers scrutiny. Worship services are held every evening at the Lawgivers fanes after the working day is ended. The faithful are

required to attend at least twice a week. The Church observes many holy days. The two most important are the Day of Penance, held on New Years Day, in which the faithful lament their

failings of the previous year and resolve to do better the next, and the Celebration of the Reemergence, observed on the first full moon in August. This holiday marks the end of the Grand Conjunction in 740 BC and, more importantly, the end of the

Lawgivers period of silence and withdrawal during that disaster. Official church dogma credits the Lawgiver with the end of the Great Upheaval, and the holiday is spent in praise, thanksgiving and feasting.

Clerics of the Lawgiver rarely multiclass. When they do, it is most often as fighters. Members of the Iron Inquisition occasionally multiclass as rogues, focusing on stealth and spycraft rather than on theft or disarming traps.